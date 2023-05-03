Exmouth Hospital’s million-pound refurbishment has been celebrated by East Devon MP Simon Jupp, who met with staff and fundraisers.

At the hospital, Mr Jupp joined Zoe Harris, Royal Devon University Healthcare’s (RDUH) divisional director community services, Tina Slade, RDUH locality business manager, NHS property services facilities manager, James Unwin, and David Bassett, chair of Exmouth Hospital League of Friends.

The East Devon MP welcomed the recent investments into the hospital which now total at £1.5 million – supporting refurbishment in ‘key areas’ of the site, including the Doris Heard Ward, operational theatre, and its recovery room.

During the visit Mr Jupp learned how the League of Friends donated more than £250,000 to fund the refurbishment of the previously-closed Geoffrey Willoughby ward, which provides pre- and post-operative care for day case surgery – and the transformation of the former day case rooms as a new General Outpatients’ area.

Mr Jupp said the refurbishment would benefit patients living locally, while taking pressure off the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.

He said: “I would like to thank the team at Exmouth Hospital for their invitation to discuss local healthcare. Exmouth Hospital helps take the pressure off the RD&E and provides important services for people closer to their homes.

“Over £1.5 million has recently been spent on Exmouth Hospital through public funding and the League of Friends. The substantial investment has significantly refurbished the hospital so it can provide better care for to suit patients’ needs.”

Mr Jupp said he planned to continue to be involved with the ‘fantastic team’ at Exmouth Hospital, and report back to Westminster the ‘feeling on the frontline’.