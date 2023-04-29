Exeter: Fresh road restrictions and overnight closures are announced as work reaches the final phase to turn a ‘temporary’ Covid road layout into a permanent fixture

Fresh road closures have been announced for an area of Exeter as work continues turning ‘temporary’ Covid road layouts into permanent fixtures.

Work to restrict traffic, permanently changing the layout of Magdalen Road, in Exeter, is entering its final phase, the county council has announced.

Fresh road restrictions – plus overnight closures – have been revealed, starting on Tuesday, May 2, ending on Saturday, May 27.

Devon County Council (DCC) said during the final phase one lane of traffic will be closed on the College Road and St Leonard’s Road approaches to the College Road/St Leonard’s Road/Magdalen Road junction (near the Mount Radford public house).

Temporary traffic signals will be installed at the junction, and the bus stops on College Road near the Mount Radford will be suspended. The nearest alternative bus stops will be the stops on College Road near St Luke’s Campus.

And for up to five nights, between Monday, May 22 and Friday, May 26 (inclusive), Magdalen Road will be closed to traffic between Raleigh Road and Fairpark Road, for resurfacing works.

The road closure will start each night at 7pm and finish at 6am at the latest.

A county council spokesman said: “The changes are designed to enable and encourage cycling and walking, while maintaining vehicle access for local businesses and residents.

“The widened footway and one-way vehicular traffic – with two-way cycling – will be maintained and a new restricted parking zone and raised crossing point will be introduced. Additional planting and cycle parking will also be provided.

“As with previous phases, businesses remain open during this phase of the works and alternative delivery areas are being provided.”

He added: “People making journeys within the area may wish to allow additional time to follow the diversion in place or take an alternative route.”

Road users have been told by DCC to ‘pay attention’ to all temporary signs, including signage of road closures. Cyclists are reminded not to cycle on footways, unless expressly permitted.

The limited waiting bays on the affected section of Magdalen Road will remain suspended until the works finish.

To help ease the impact, Exeter City Council is continuing to provide eight spaces in the Magdalen Road Car Park for Magdalen Road shoppers to use for free.

DCC said these will be usable for up to one hour at a time, with no return within two hours, as per the existing limited waiting bays.

Once work ends, the permanent Traffic Regulation Order for waiting restrictions on Magdalen Road will begin – with tickets and fines for vehicles parking or loading outside marked bays.

The road layout changes have been funded from the Government’s ring-fenced Active Travel Fund.

They make permanent council-led ‘temporary’ restrictions brought inamid the pandemic, to encourage social distancing.