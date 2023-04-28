Seriously injured casualty is airlifted to hospital after a two-car crash in Exmouth

A seriously injured casualty was airlifted to hospital on Friday morning (April 28) after a two-car crash in Exmouth.

The emergency services were called to Dinan Way, Exmouth, at around 8.30am, where firefighters found two people trapped in one car and a motorist reportedly ‘ejected’ from another vehicle.

The fire service said two casualties were taken by ambulance to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, and another flown to Derrfiord Hospital, Plymouth, by air ambulance.

Police said the road has been closed in both directions and is not expected to reopen for ‘some time’.

DSFRS said the incident was handed over to police.