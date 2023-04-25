Police seek the good Samaritan who helped an injured woman after an attack in Exeter

Police investigating a report of an attack of a woman in Exeter are keen to trace a good Samaritan man who helped and hailed an ambulance.

Officers were called to Fore Street, Exeter, at around 5.15pm on Sunday, April 16, after reports a woman had been chased down the street by a man before a good Samaritan appeared.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital by ambulance after she was left with a face injury.

Investigating officers are keen to trace the good Samaritan man who stepped in to help the woman, believing they know each other.

And they are seeking witnesses who saw what happened, appealing for information from the public.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a report of assault in Exeter are appealing for witnesses, particularly a good Samaritan who flagged down a passing ambulance.

“Officers were called by the ambulance service to Fore Street at about 5.15pm on Sunday, 16 April.

“It was reported that a female had been chased down the street by a man before the good Samaritan intervened.

“She had sustained a facial injury and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.”

The police spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to trace the man who intervened and subsequently flagged down the ambulance

“The victim and the suspect are known to each other.”

Police said a man in his 30s from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has been bailed until July 11.

If you can help police with information, or footage, call 101, or report it here, quoting reference 50230086336.