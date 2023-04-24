Police search ends as missing Exeter girl, aged 10, is found safe and well

A 10-year-old girl reported missing in Exeter has been found safe and well after a police search and appeal for help,

Layla McLoughlin was last seen at around 6am on Monday morning (April 24) on Honiton Road, in Exeter, sparking an investigation and extensive search of the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the youngster has been found safe and well in Exeter – located ‘a short time ago’.

Police thanked the public for their help in tracing the child, saying a number of possible sightings were reported in response to an earlier appeal.

And information to the girl’s whereabouts was also passed to the police after the appeal for information was made public.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Layla McLoughlin, aged 10, who was reported missing this morning (April 24) has been located safe and well in Exeter.

“Following our earlier appeal, we received a number of possible sightings and information as to her whereabouts, which greatly assisted in officers locating Layla a short time ago.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and reported information to us.”

The missing girl was local to the area anyone who knew of her location was urged to immediately contact police.

Officers circulated a photograph of the missing child, showing her in the same clothes she was wearing when she went missing.