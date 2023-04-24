Dog walkers heading for East Devon seafronts this summer face fines of £100 if they ignore beach bans or fail to keep dogs on leads.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has warned dog walkers of a ‘number of changes to the restrictions’ on beaches – which come into force on Monday, May 1 and end on September 30 – including extra areas where leads must be used, and a fixed penalty charge increase from £80, to £100.

EDDC said the summer changes were the result of a public consultation at the end of 2022.

Dogs must be kept on leads along the Esplanade at Exmouth and by Queen’s Drive space; in Sidmouth by Jacobs Ladder beach huts and the Esplanade; the grassy area between South Parade and Lime Kiln car park at Budleigh Salterton; Axe Yacht Club in Seaton and the Esplanade from the Chine to Trevelyan Road, both in Seaton, and from Sea Hill to the beach café in Beer.

Sally Webster, EDDC principal environmental health officer, said: “Each year we look to ensure everyone who wants to have a pleasant time on our beautiful beaches can do so. It is a balancing act to ensure we can continue to welcome dog walkers as well as those who want to enjoy the beaches away from dogs, and we hope our restrictions achieve this.”

An EDDC spokeswoman said: “With the summer months approaching, restrictions for dog walking on East Devon’s beaches will soon be in force.

“Each year, East Devon District Council limits areas where dogs can be exercised during the summer months, as it looks to ensure all beach goers can enjoy the area.”

They added: “Following a public consultation exercise at the end of last year, there are a number of changes to the restrictions which come into effect from 1 May 2023.

“These include additional dogs on leads areas and an increase in the fixed penalty notice charge from £80 to £100.”

The district council said ‘most’ of East Devon beaches still allow dogs to be walked, but restricted zones are in place from May 1 until September 30.

Exmouth – dogs are allowed all year at the two ends of the beach from the third groyne east and from the Octagon café west. Dogs are banned from the centre portion of the beach.

Sidmouth Town Beach – dogs are allowed all year on Port Royal beach at the eastern end of the promenade but banned from the main town beach.

Sidmouth Jacobs Ladder beach – dogs are banned between Jacobs Ladder and the last access ramp onto the beach at the turning circle. They are allowed on the west end of the beach starting approximately 100m from the ladder.

Seaton Beach – dogs are banned between Castle Hill and Trevelyan Road.

Beer Beach – dogs are banned from a point below the access path at Sea Hill onto the beach to the edge of the cliffs in the west, excluding the dogs on lead access to the beach café located within the dog exclusion area.

Budleigh Salterton Beach – dogs are allowed all year at either end of the beach. They are banned between South Parade and Lime Kiln car park.