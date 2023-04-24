Police investigate racist graffiti as ‘hate’ symbols are scrawled in an East Devon village underpass

Racist graffiti and symbols of hate scrawled in a tunnel in an East Devon village has sparked a police appeal for information.

Officers are keen to identify the culprits who daubed ‘offensive’ hate symbols and ‘foul language’ – what police are calling ‘racist criminal damage’ in the tunnel that runs under the A3052 in Newton Poppleford.

Rural East Devon officers hope someone will identify the culprits through some of the graffiti left at the walkway, by Back Lane.

The vandalism is thought to have happened earlier this month.

Police photos show some of the vandalism, but officers said other images could not be made public because the graffiti included ‘offensive language’.

A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information regarding recent racist criminal damage that has been committed in Newton Poppleford.

“The graffiti contains foul language and hate symbols and occurred in the culvert that runs under the A3052 by Back Lane.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Graffiti was spraypainted sometime between 2.20pm on 7 April and 9.15am on 14 April.”

If you know who was responsible for the graffiti and can help police with the investigation, report information online here, or call 101.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.