Elderly woman is injured after a car crashes on the dual carriageway near Ottery

An elderly woman driver was left with minor injuries after a crash on the A30 near Ottery St Mary on Monday lunchtime (April 17).

The emergency services were called to the dual carriageway between Fenny Bridges and Daisymount at around 1.30pm, following reports of a crash involving a Peugeot car and the central reservation.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area and warned of ‘mass congestion’ traffic tailbacks around the Honiton area.

The car crash was on the carriageway heading in the Exeter direction.

The road was closed for several hours while the scene was cleared of crash debris and the central reservation was repaired.

The fire service and an ambulance were also called to the scene, police said.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Emergency services were contacted at around 1.20pm following reports of a Peugeot car having collided with the central reservation on the A30, just past Ottery St Mary.

“An elderly woman, who was the driver, sustained minor injuries.

“Fire and ambulance also attended to assist at the scene.”

The spokesman said ‘partial closures’ were in place to allow for clear-up at the scene and repairs to the central reservation.