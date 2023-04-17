Pupils at Honiton Primary School have been learning green-fingered gardening skills after a housing developer supplied the tools.

Taylor Wimpey Exeter recently donated gardening equipment, including trowels and hand forks, to the primary school, in a bid encourage a Green Team – made up of eight youngsters – who look after the site’s flower beds and vegetable patches.

Christopher Tribble, Honiton Primary School headteacher, said: “The children and staff at our school are delighted to have received new gardening equipment, which will help us take care of our many green spaces.

“The children have absolutely loved using them so far and we look forward to putting them to more use in the upcoming year.”

He added: “On behalf of everyone at the school, I’d like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey Exeter for all their help and support – this generous donation means a great deal to our school’s community.”

The developer, who is building new homes in the town, said it was ‘proud’ to support the pupils and hoped the tools would benefit the school in the future.

It said the tools had already ‘been put to good use’ by all classes at the school.

Richard Plant, a spokesman for the developer, said: “We were delighted to offer our support to Honiton Primary School and are thrilled to hear that the children are enjoying their new equipment.

“We hope that they continue to get great use of the tools for many years to come.”