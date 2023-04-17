An East Devon farm supporting people with learning disabilities is celebrating the planting of a tree to mark the life and service of Queen Elizabeth II.

Heathfield Farm, in Broadclyst, East Devon, was one of a handful of sites across Devon and Cornwall to be gifted a jubilee tree to plant as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy – more than a million have been planted in Her Majesty’s name, to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Sir Harry Studholme officially planted a Silver Birch, watched on by friends of Heathfield Farm and staff from the Devon Wildlife Trust and National Trust.

The tree can be found near a wild-flower seating area for visitors to the farm.

A Heathfield Farm spokesman said: “Heathfield Farm was selected as one of just eight sites in Devon and Cornwall to receive one of the 350 native British trees gifted to organisations and community groups by The Queens Green Canopy.”

They added: “The pretty multi-stemmed tree has been planted in the farm’s sensory garden.

“The pot and it’s engraved plaque will be planted with wild flowers and placed outside in the communal seating area so it can be seen and enjoyed by visitors to the site.”

The trees formed part of the sculpture outside Buckingham Palace in June last year to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The 32-acre National Trust-owned farm in Broadclyst, gives people with learning disabilities the chance to learn new skills and outdoor activities – such as growing flowers and vegetables, cooking, woodwork and craft – in a bid to help them find work, or volunteer.

The agricultural project is led by charity, Devon Link-Up, supported by the National Trust.

“Every day is different at the farm and the focus is to offer people the chance to get outside, enjoy the environment, learn new skills and socialise,” the Heathfield Farm spokesman said.

“Some people at the farm will go on to find work or volunteering opportunities while others will come purely for improving their wellbeing.”