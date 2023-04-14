Ottery Post Office to temporarily close for ‘extensive building work’ while the shop has a refit by new owners

Ottery St Mary Post Office will next month temporarily close for almost three weeks while the shop has a refit by its new owners.

It has announced ‘extensive building work’ will take place at the Yonder Street premises, and the current McColl’s store will close – to become a One Stop shop and Post Office.

The Post Office said the new store will protect its counter service for the community.

It has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, saying public safety was ‘paramount’.

Ottery St Mary Post Office will temporarily close on Friday, May 5 at 5.30pm. The branch is expected to re-open at 8am on Friday, May 26.

The nearest Post Offices while the Ottery branch is refurbished have travel distances of between two and four miles.

The nearest alternative branch is West Hill Post Office, in West Hill Road, West Hill, Ottery St Mary. There are also outreach Post Offices in Feniton and Talaton, both in East Devon.

After One Stop takes over, the new opening hours for Ottery St Mary Post Office will be Monday to Sunday, 8am until 8pm.

The refit includes new-style Post Office services at a low-screened, open-plan, modern serving point alongside the retail counter.

Daniel Rooney, Post Office account manager, said: “With One Stop taking over the closing store this safeguards Post Office services for the community and with daily opening.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

“The safety of our customers is of paramount, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

The new Ottery branch will have a wide automatic door and level access at the entrance. Internally, the premises will have a hearing loop and space for a wheelchair.