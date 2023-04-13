Headline acts Curtis Stigers, The Brand-New Heavies and Courtney Pine to perform at Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival

American singer Curtis Stigers, British giants The Brand-New Heavies, guitarist Mud Morganfield and Courtney Pine make up an impressive line-up at next month’s Sidmouth International Jazz and Blues Festival.

The four world-class headline acts have been confirmed and tickets are now on sale for the May 26-29 evening concerts.

The 2023 programme includes four headline evening concerts and three days of free music on the festival’s dedicated outdoor stage at Blackmore Gardens.

A spokesman for the festival said: “There will be free live music performances at various local venues which creates such a fun and vibrant atmosphere and subject to funding, music workshops and other outreach community events will also take place.”

The event organisers are launching a Crowdfunder in a bid to attract much-needed donations, to help fund the free music events.

The spokesman added: “One of the festivals core commitments is to provide a wide and varied choice of free music which will take place in Blackmore Gardens from midday until late afternoon between 27 to 29 May.

“The festival’s free music attracts audiences and visitors to come into Sidmouth and to East Devon from across the region to enjoy not only the music but to also experience Sidmouth as a town and all that the region has to offer.

“A Crowdfunder is being launched so that the public, businesses, and private patrons can make a much needed and appreciated donation towards the vibrant free music programme.”

Multi-award-winning American singer, saxophonist and composer Curtis Stigers opens the festival on Friday, May, 26, and will perform songs from his latest album, and hits from his back catalogue such as I Wonder Why and You’re All That Matters To Me.

British acid jazz giants, The Brand-New Heavies perform their unique blend of jazz, funk, and soul on Saturday, May 27.

Son of ‘legendary’ Blues guitarist Muddy Waters – Mud Morganfield – will take to the stage on Sunday.

And closing the festival on Monday, May 29, is British jazz saxophonist, Courtney Pine, performing his show ‘The House of Legends’ – described as an exhilarating mix of Merengue, Ska, Jazz Fusion, Mento – plus Calypso music with his band.