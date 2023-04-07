A huge fire which destroyed the former East Devon District Council HQ at Knowle in Sidmouth is being treated as a suspected arson by police.

Officers have appealed for information and revealed the premises had been targeted just days days before the major blaze in the early hours of Thursday, March 30.

The building was extensively damaged during the incident which is being treated as arson…

Firefighters tackled a ‘small’ blaze at the same location on Sunday, march 26.

Police say both incidents are linked and have released a description of a suspect seen at the scene in Knowle Drive on the earlier date.

A force spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson at the former headquarters of East Devon District Council in Sidmouth.