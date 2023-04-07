Police appeal in hunt for wanted Exeter man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Exeter.

Officers say anyone who sees 35-year-old David Heslop should call 999 straight away.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach him.

Heslop is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order, says Devon and Cornwall Police.

He is described as being 5ft 8in tall and ‘of large build’, with links to Okehampton, Barnstaple and the Torbay area.