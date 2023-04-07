Police appeal in hunt for wanted Exeter man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from Exeter.
Officers say anyone who sees 35-year-old David Heslop should call 999 straight away.
Members of the public are being urged not to approach him.
Heslop is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order, says Devon and Cornwall Police.
He is described as being 5ft 8in tall and ‘of large build’, with links to Okehampton, Barnstaple and the Torbay area.
A force spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for information to locate 35-year-old David Heslop from Exeter, who is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order.
“He has links to Okehampton, Barnstaple and the Torbay area, and is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of large build.
“Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
“Anyone who sees Heslop is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference 50230075087.”