Modular homes that can be craned into place could play a key role in providing ‘truly affordable’ dwellings in East Devon, says the district council.

Authority chiefs say the units can ‘deliver an innovative, carbon-neutral social housing solution’ on land that would otherwise prove difficult to build on.

They have added that the homes are ‘coming to a community near you soon’.

A demonstration house has been lowered into place at East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) HQ at Blackdown House in Honiton.

It will remain in place for six months and will be used as ‘a pivotal part’ of future community consultation and engagement events.

The modular homes feature solar panels, heat pumps and triple glazing to reduce running costs for occupants.

EDDC says it will reveal more about the project later this spring.

“The builder of these modular homes has a track record of consulting communities and adapting developments to reflect their wishes,” said a council spokesperson.

“The house on display has one bedroom, but plans are also in place for two- and three-bedroom homes.”

Councillor Dan Ledger, portfolio holder for sustainable homes and communities, added: “One of the key aspirations of the current administration at EDDC was to ensure the council starts to develop its own housing stock again.

“The aim is really simple, to deliver high-quality, low-carbon homes that are truly affordable for all.

“The new Housing Task Force team have been fantastic and working tirelessly to make this a reality.

“The siting of this unit is the first step in showing residents within East Devon that we are serious with this commitment and to share our vision for what is to be expected from schemes within your communities over the coming months.”