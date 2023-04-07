Five people trapped by tide at Lympstone rescued by Exmouth RNLI

Exmouth RNLI rescued five people cut off by the tide at Lympstone last night (Thursday, April 6).

The incident was part of a double callout for the volunteer lifesaver crew – who then came to the aid of a broken-down boat off Cockwood.

HM Coastguard first alerted the town’s inshore lifeboat to concern for a group trapped by the River Exe at Lympstone at around 8.20pm.

No-one was injured or required medical attention in either incident…

George Bearman II was launched shortly after and the crew – David Preece, Roy Stott and James Edge – carried out a search of the shoreline.

An Exmouth RNLI spokesperson said: “The volunteers quickly located the casualties and the Exmouth Coastguard Rescue Team were also tasked to assist.

“The lifeboat commenced an operation to transfer the casualties to the safety of Lympstone Sailing Club slipway at 8.52pm where they were met by the coastguard rescue team – the last casualty being safely transferred by 9.16pm.

“On completion of the tasking, the lifesavers were returning to the lifeboat station when at 9.22pm the crew were further tasked to a report of a broken down boat off Cockwood.

“The lifeboat immediately diverted to the scene, located the boat and assessed its condition and the safety of those on board.

“The vessel and its occupants were taken under tow to the safety of Cockwood Harbour where at 9.37pm it was safely moored and the lifeboat stood down.

“No-one was injured or required medical attention in either incident.”

RNLI advice regarding tide times can be found here.

Advice on motorboating can be found here.