Electric vehicle charging points installed in East Devon car parks – with more to follow across district

Nine new rapid electric vehicle chargers are now ready to use in a quartet of communities in East Devon.

They have been located in car parks in Sidmouth, Colyton, Axminster and Beer.

And more are set to follow in Cranbrook, Lympstone, Honiton, Budleigh Salterton and three locations in Exmouth.

I am delighted to see that EV chargers in these four locations have been installed and will be operational in time for the Easter holidays…

The Rapid Charging Devon scheme is part of a roll-out of 30 chargers in a dozen locations across the district.

Brand-new chargers have been installed at Roxburgh Car Park in Sidmouth, Dolphin Street Car Park in Colyton, West Street Car Park in Axminster and Central Car Park in Beer.

They take around 40 minutes to charge an EV battery to 80 per cent full at a cost of 55 pence per kWh. Payment can be made through the Wenea app.

Councillor Marianne Rixson, East Devon District Council’s portfolio holder for climate action and emergencies, said: “I am delighted to see that EV chargers in these four locations have been installed and will be operational in time for the Easter holidays, which is very good news.”

Jose Contreras, from Wenea, added: “The East Devon rapid chargers are part of a wider charging network being rolled out across Devon, providing EV charging for local people as well as supporting the important tourism economy in the area.”