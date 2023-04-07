East Devon elections 2023: Candidates revealed with EVERY district seat to be contested

Candidates vying for residents’ votes in May’s East Devon District Council (EDDC) elections have been revealed – with every seat on the authority being contested.

The council says the poll promises to be its ‘most competitive in several years’.

Polling day is on Thursday, May 4.

East Devon residents are being reminded that they must register to vote by Monday, April 17.

The electorate will get to have a say in who sits on parish, town and district councils.

Only four parish elections will be contested with 73 seats going uncontested. There are six parishes without any nominations.

There are five town council areas where an election will take place.

An EDDC spokesperson said: “New rules have been introduced by the UK government meaning that If you wish to vote in person at the polling station on May 4, you’ll need to bring along a valid form of ID.

“If you don’t have any acceptable ID, you can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

“To get a Voter Authority Certificate in time for the local elections, you’ll need to complete your application by 5pm on April 25.

“If you don’t want to vote at the polling station on polling day, apply to vote by post before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

“If you would rather appoint someone else (a proxy) to vote on your behalf, your application must be received before 5pm on April 25.”

Vying for your vote – East Devon District Council election candidates 2023

Axminster (three seats)

Ian Hall (Conservative)

Paul Hayward (Independent)

Steve Holt (Conservative)

Sarah Jackson (Independent)

Gillian Jordan (Liberal Democrats)

Simon Smith (Independent)

Jeremy Walden (Labour)

David Willey (Conservative)

Beer and Branscombe (one seat)

Peter Burrows (Liberal Democrats)

Maria Hall (Conservative)

John Heath (Independent)

Broadclyst (three seats)

Keith Bickers (Conservative)

Sarah Chamberlain (Liberal Democrats)

Jane Chanot (Independent)

Paula Fernley (Green Party)

Katie Jones (Liberal Democrats)

Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats)

Colin Trudgeon (Conservative)

Budleigh and Raleigh Ward (three seats)

Catriona Cunningham (Liberal Democrats)

Jed Falby (Liberal Democrats)

Charlotte Fitzgerald (Independent)

Patsy Hayman (Conservative)

Penny Lewis (Liberal Democrats)

Melanie Martin (Independent)

Henry Riddell (Conservative)

David Walsh (Conservative)

Clyst Valley (one seat)

Will French (Conservative)

Mike Howe (Independent)

Adrian Lock (Liberal Democrats)

Coly Valley (two seats)

Paul Arnott (Liberal Democrats)

Helen Parr (Conservative)

John Tristram (Conservative)

Cranbrook (three seats)

Kevin Blakey (Independent)

Kim Bloxham (Independent)

Alexandra Croft (Conservative)

Lisa Goudie (Heritage Party)

Sam Hawkins (Independent)

Rebecca Lipscombe (Liberal Democrats)

Barry Rogers (Conservative)

Vincent Wilton (Independent)

Dunkeswell and Otterhead (two seats)

Colin Brown (Conservative)

Gary Burford (Independent)

Yehudi Levine (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Morgan (Conservative)

Ollie Tucker (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Exe Valley (one seat)

Jamie Kemp (Liberal Democrats)

Kevin Wraight (Conservative)

Exmouth Brixington (three seats)

Aurora Bailey (Independent)

Fred Caygill (Conservative)

Maddy Chapman (Conservative)

Andrew Colman (Liberal Democrats)

Ian Kirvan (Independent)

Malcolm Marrett (Green Party)

Cherry Nicholas (Conservative)

Jamie Wickenden (Labour)

Exmouth Halsdon (three seats)

Tim Dumper (Liberal Democrats)

Richard Parr (Conservative)

Pauline Stott (Conservative)

Andrew Toye (Liberal Democrats)

Daniel Wilson (Labour)

Exmouth Littleham (three seats)

Brian Bailey (Conservative)

Anne Hall (Liberal Democrats)

Nick Hookway (Liberal Democrats)

Oliver Kerr (Conservative)

David Poor (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Rosser (Green Party)

Exmouth Town (three seats)

Olly Davey (Green Party)

Dominic Nancekievill (Conservative)

Joe Whibley (Independent)

Sylvia Wills (Conservative)

Eileen Wragg (Liberal Democrats)

Exmouth Withycombe Raleigh (two seats)

Josh Donald (Conservative)

Steve Gazzard (Liberal Democrats)

Matt Hall (Liberal Democrats)

Brian Richards (Conservative)

Andrew Woodward (Labour)

Feniton (one seat)

Alasdair Bruce (Conservative)

Jane Collins (Green Party)

Honiton St Michael`s (three seats)

Violet Bonetta (Labour)

Jenny Brown (Conservative)

Paul Carter (Conservative)

Roy Collins (The Liberal Party)

Brice Cornelius (Conservative)

Joanne Fotheringham (Independent)

Nicholas Ingham (Independent)

Honiton St Paul`s (two seats)

Tony McCollum (Independent)

John O’Leary (Conservative)

Andrew Pearsall (Conservative)

John Taylor

Newbridges (one seat)

Iain Chubb (Conservative)

Clara Douglas (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Veronica Dower (Liberal Democrats)

Newton Poppleford and Harpford (one seat)

Christopher Burhop (Independent)

Josh Harrison (Conservative)

Ottery St Mary (three seats)

Jamie Aylward (Liberal Democrats)

Bethany Collins (Labour)

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Charlie Hobson (Conservative)

Mohammed Sarul Islam (Conservative)

Mohammed Zayan Islam (Conservative)

Vicky Johns (Independent)

Graham Woolnough (Liberal Democrats)

Seaton (three seats)

Honey Barlow Marshall (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Del Haggerty (Conservative)

Marcus Hartnell (Conservative)

Steve Hunt (Liberal Democrats)

Dan Ledger (Independent)

Sidmouth Rural (one seat)

John Loudoun (Independent)

Christina Richards (Conservative)

Sidmouth Sidford (three seats)

Lisa Garner (Liberal Democrats)

Mike Goodman (Conservative)

Stuart Hughes (Conservative)

Marianne Rixson (Liberal Democrats)

Sidmouth Town (two seats)

Ian Barlow (Independent)

Denise Bickley (Independent)

Sophie Richards (Conservative)

John Zarczynski (Conservative)

Tale Vale (one seat)

Richard Jefferies (Liberal Democrats)

Philip Skinner (Conservative)

Trinity (one seat)

Andy Turner (Conservative)

Susan Westerman (Liberal Democrats)

West Hill and Aylesbeare (one seat)

Jess Bailey (Independent)

Iain Fairbairn (Liberal Democrats)

Alan Richardson (Conservative)

Whimple and Rockbeare (one seat)

Richard Lawrence (Conservative)

Olive Todd (Liberal Democrats)

Woodbury and Lympstone (two seats)

Amanda Ford

Ben Ingham (Conservative)

Geoff Jung (Liberal Democrats)

Cheryl McGauley (Conservative)

Alex Taylor (Green Party)

Yarty (one seat)

Duncan Mackinder (Liberal Democrats)

Richard Norman (Conservative)

Duncan Staddon (Green Party)