‘Yes’ to 350 homes on Old Rydon Lane plot in Exeter

Plans for up to 350 new homes on the site of a long-established Exeter garden centre’s nursery have been given the green light.

City councillors gave the go-ahead to an outline application for St Bridget Nursery in Old Rydon Lane, writes Local Democracy Reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

Approval comes after members had previously raised safety concerns over the 35-acre plot’s main access point from the A379.

The nursery is now closed to the public, but remains in use as the company’s nursery and head office. It now sells its products through its remaining garden centre on Sidmouth Road at Clyst St Mary.

Developer Waddeton Park submitted proposals for 62 one-bedroom, 87 two-bed, 138 three-bed and 59 four-bed homes.

Just over a third of the properties will be classed as ‘affordable’.

Devon County Council had raised no objections to the highways element of the plan, but Exeter City Council’s planning committee disagreed last month – with one member describing it as ‘dangerous’.

However, after further discussions with highways officers, the committee was again recommended to approve the application at its meeting March meeting.

Members were told that traffic lights are ‘not suitable’ at the Old Rydon Lane junction ‘due to the impact of queuing traffic on Old Rydon Lane’.

Officers instead suggested installing a coloured, raised crossing for cyclists and pedestrians.

The committee heard a recent collision involving a cyclist and motor vehicle – which councillors previously referred to – is ‘the only incident in the past ten years…demonstrating that the existing junction is not inherently unsafe’.

Speaking in favour of the scheme, Neil Thorn, from Stantec, a firm working with the developer, said the proposal will provide ‘significant benefits for the local area’.

He added that these include up to 122 ‘much-needed’ affordable homes and ‘safety improvements for all users’ at the Old Rydon Lane junction.

Councillor Rachel Sutton said: “It seems the concerns that were raised at the last discussion of this by members have all been fully addressed.”

She added that the answers ‘may not be what we wanted to see, but these are the answers that we have got’.

Councillors approved the application by 11 votes to one.

A final stage ‘reserved matters’ application, which includes the design and scale of the properties, must be submitted and approved before the scheme can become a reality.