Plans for 182 new homes on edge of Exeter are approved

Proposals for 182 new homes on the edge of Exeter have been given the go-ahead despite overdevelopment concerns.

City councillors approved Tilia Homes’ plans for land at Aldens Farm, in Alphington, by seven votes to five, writes Local Democracy Reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

The development forms part of the wider South West Exeter scheme which is expected to facilitate around 2,500 new homes along with land for employment, a school, shops and a community centre.

Proposals for the Aldens Farm site, which received outline permission in 2021, feature a mix of one-, two- and four-bed properties, including two blocks of flats.

Thirty per cent of the 182 homes will be ‘affordable,’ while there will be 10 per cent public open space.

A number of speakers at the March meeting of Exeter City Council’s Planning Committee were against the bid – criticising the amount of housing that will be built on the two former agricultural fields.

Juliet Meadowcroft, chair of the Alphington Village Forum, stressed objectors were ‘not NIMBYs’ and said: “We are not fighting against the principle of development, but against the effects it causes if not done in a reasonable way, taking into account the surrounding area, the capacity of the local roads, and the existing residents.

“This revised application is not at all reasonable as it nearly doubles the density that was approved in the outline plans, which can only be down to making more profit. The other South West Exeter site being developed in our village has nearly half the density of this one!”

She added: “Another big problem is the traffic congestion from which our village is already suffering on a regular basis, especially when there is any problem on the A38 or M5.

“Chudleigh Road is the most direct route into Exeter from the South West and we now have another 2,500 new houses being built all around us, with no new infrastructure.”

Ward member Councillor Steve Warwick, who lives near nearby, claimed the site is the ‘last piece of agricultural land in Alphington’.

He said: “People are concerned about the traffic flows in Alphington. They are concerned about the densities. They are concerned about the environment we end up living in, so I’d ask you to consider that.”

Cllr Warwick also requested a crossing for adjoining Shillingford Road, which he described as ‘extremely dangerous’.

He was later told there would be a crossing to the north-west of the development.

Cllr Rob Hannaford, who represents Exwick, objected and said: “I think this application presents itself almost as a broken promise to Alphington, because of the changes in the density of this development.

“I think this feels like a city centre development.

“For me, it’s overdevelopment and it’s setting a dangerous precedent for the other urban extensions we’ve got around the city.”

Speaking in favour, Ben Smith from Tilia Homes said the plan for one-, two- and four-bed properties was to ‘make the most use of the land’ and meant it could provide more ‘affordable’ homes.

He added Tilla would provide around £4million in developer contributions to local services and infrastructure and had ‘looked to utilise materials to match the surrounding area’.

Recommending approval, a planning officer’s report said the mix of housing is ‘needed’.

Planning committee chair Cllr Emma Morse said: “I do have some concerns about design, but not enough to outweigh the need for housing on that site and the need to make the best use of land that we possibly can.”