East Devon traffic chiefs have given the green light to a new £101,000 pedestrian crossing between Broadclyst and Pinhoe.

A meeting heard there is a ‘dire need’ for the signalised scheme on the busy B3181 at at the corner of Moonhill Copse and Poltimore Way, writes Local Democracy Reporter Philip Churm.

Proposals for the ‘puffin’ crossing were unanimously approved by the East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC).

There is a dire need to be able to make sure that residents can cross carefully and safely on this piece of road…

Members heard how the arterial route linking Broadclyst to Pinhoe has around 8,000 vehicles travelling along it every day, but it does not have adequate crossing facilities for pedestrians.

It is hoped the puffin crossing, south-west of the entrance to Poltimore Way, will improve the walking network in the area.

This includes connecting the nearby new housing development with bus stops and other attractions such as Poltimore House.

Supporting the introduction of the new crossing, Broadclyst representative Councillor Sara Randall-Johnson said: “I welcome this opportunity to be able to put in a light-controlled crossing because the traffic figures that we see there well exceed what would be normal for having a crossing at major development areas.

“So, there is a dire need to be able to make sure that residents can cross carefully and safely on this piece of road, particularly those that are wanting to take their children to school or wanting to access public transport.”