Thursday, March 30
Sidmouth

PHOTOS and VIDEO: Firefighters battle building blaze in Sidmouth – former council offices have been on fire since the early hours of the morning

Knowle
The former council offices, at Knowle, Sidmouth, have been on fire since the early hours. Photos: (left)Exmouth fire station/Graham Symington (right).

Firefighters are ‘exhausted’ from battling a derelict building blaze that broke out in Sidmouth during the early hours of Thursday morning (March 30).

These photos and videos show how a major blaze in Sidmouth has prompted calls to keep windows closed, because of acrid smoke, while water is pumped through miles of hose from the seafront river mouth, to fight the fire.

fire

How the fire looked when some of the East Devon crews arrived.
Photo: Exmouth fire station.

fire

Brian Oliver captured this image on his way to work.

Crews from two counties have been fighting a major fire at the former district council offices at Knowle, Sidmouth, since around 4am, after smoke and flames were spotted at the empty site.

Firefighters on scene from the start who were relieved from their duties by mid-morning, returning to their stations, were ‘exhausted’, colleagues have reported.

Devon firefighters have battled for hours to bring the blaze under control, running hose lines from more than a mile away to pump water from the river mouth to douse flames.

Sidmouth

Crews have been pumping water from the river mouth.
Photo: Dave Lee.

Sidmouth

Smoke can be seen over Sidmouth.
Photo: David Hosker.

Sidmouth

Graham Symington took some photos of the fire.

fire

Water has been pumped to the blaze from the seafront.
Photo: Graham Symington.

fire

Crews have run hoses up through the town from the seafront, pumping water to the blaze.
Photo: Graham Symington.

The fire service said the local water supply would be disrupted and residents have experienced low pressure – or no water – from taps inside homes.

Residents have been warned to shut windows because of acrid smoke from the blaze.

Thick smoke has been seen over the town from more than a mile away, over Salcombe Hill.

By mid-morning, some seven pumping appliances two aerial ladder platforms and water bowsers were at the scene.

And the fire service has been liaising with experts as protected wildlife is known to be near the site.

fire

Firefighters have worked for hours to bring the blaze under control.
Photo: Graham Symington.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A high volume pump is being used to extract water from the quay to supply crews at the incident.

“The hose runs from the quay, up Station Road to The Knowle and road closures will be in place for several hours so please avoid the area.”

They added: “We are liaising with experts as protected bats are known to be in the area.”

fire

Smoke from the fire could be seen more than a mile away, from Salcombe Hill.
Photo: Kirsty McGregor.

Knowle

Multiple aerial ladder platforms were used at the scene.
Photo: Graham Symington.

fire

Aerial platform ladders are among the kit used to tackle the blaze.
Photo: Graham Symington.

fire

Thee blaze broke out in the early hours of the morning.
Photo: Karen and Brian Oliver.

Fire crews from Devon and Dorset have been at the former council offices since shortly after 4am, following reports of a ‘small glow’ in the area, and smoke.

The fire service said a crew from Sidmouth was sent to investigate and found the former council offices ‘well alight’.

Some six fire appliances and crews were tasked to the shout, along with an aerial ladder platform, which was quickly made up to eight fire appliances, two aerial ladder platforms, a water bowser, plus supporting appliances and officers, and a crew welfare unit and high pump module.

The fire service said the blaze, inside the former council headquarters,  was made up of ‘several linked buildings’, which shortly before 7am had engulfed around a third of the property.

fire

Roads are closed while crews tackle the blaze and pump water to the fire.
Photo: Graham Symington.

fire

Residents have been urged to keep windows closed because of smoke.
Photo: David Hosker.

Some two hours later, crews trained water jets on three sides of the building in a bid to ‘prevent the escalation of the fire’, DSFRS said.

fire

The blaze at the former council offices.
Photo: Graham Symington.

fire

Smoke and flames at the former district council officers.
Photo: Graham Symington.

East Devon crews from Exmouth, Axminster, Honiton, Ottery St Mary, Seaton, Sidmouth and Clyst St George have been joined by Devon firefighters from Exeter, Torquay, Newton Abbot, Danes Castle, Crediton, Ivybridge, Middlemoor and Chard, in Dorset.

  • Videos: Graham Symington.

