A pioneering boat-building firm making the UK’s first fully-electric work vessel is moving to Honiton – creating 30 jobs.

Coastal Workboats Limited (CWL) will construct a state-of-the-art new HQ and ‘advanced manufacturing site’at the Heathpark Industrial Estate.

The site is due to be finished in 2024 and will use solar and ground source heating.

CWL will use the HQ to manufacture components for the country’s first fully-electric workboat and charging station.

The move has been supported by East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) Economic Development team.

Councillor Paul Hayward, EDDC portfolio holder for economy and assets, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Coastal Workboats Limited, a company which has led the way in developing new clean and sustainable ways of powering vessels.

“This is exactly the sort of investment which the district needs to help us grow our green economy and help us reach net-zero.”

An EDDC spokesperson added: “CWL’s new HQ is scheduled for completion in 2024, and will be state-of-the-art in respect of energy use and generation.

“The building will use solar and ground source heating and will have facilities to charge electric vehicles.

“The investment has been backed by £6million from the Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition fund.

“The scheme is designed to help maritime industries eliminate carbon emissions and increase efficiency.

“Electric boats already exist, but so far they have only been used for leisure. CWL’s project will be the first to demonstrate their commercial potential.

“CWL’s successful funding application will support a £9million project which will deliver the UK’s first demonstration of a fully-electric workboat and charging station.

“The purpose-built Electric Landing Utility Vessel (E-LUV) will be demonstrated for four weeks in the Shetland Isles in a workboat capacity, running inter-island routes.

“Most workboats are operated in areas with low or low grid power to support the recharging of vessels.”