Farming Minister Minister visited East Devon to join round-table talks following an invite from the district’s MP.

Mr Spencer spoke with local farmers near Ottery St Mary.

The event was chaired by MP Simon Jupp MP.

The visit came as the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs set out more detail on the support schemes available to help them produce sustainable food that the UK needs.

The ministerial round-table was attended by a range of local dairy, livestock and horticultural farmers.

Commenting after the Minister’s visit, Mr Jupp, MP for East Devon, said: “It was a pleasure to have the Farming Minister in East Devon to speak with local farmers.

“As East Devon’s MP, I’m working with our farmers to feedback to government about the variety of new funding on offer.

“We discussed support the range of schemes available to farmers, workforce challenges, rising costs and the importance of food security.

“The round-table demonstrates this government’s determination to work with Devon’s farmers to help them create new habitats, protect wildlife, and produce the food that feeds our nation.

“I would like to thank the Minister for his visit and the NFU for their support.

“I hold regular roundtables with farmers in East Devon and I will continue to do what I can to help our fantastic farmers locally and in parliament.”

During his visit to East Devon, Mark Spencer MP, said; “I would like to thank East Devon’s MP, Simon Jupp, for inviting me to Ottery St Mary to speak to local farmers.

“As a dairy farmer with four generations of experience in the sector, I know every farmer wants to keep our focus on the opportunity we now have to secure a sustainable, productive, and profitable future for the industry we love.

“We must strengthen the resilience of our businesses whilst also protecting the environment.

“I am focused on helping farmers bring their businesses into the future through schemes and services designed by working with people who’ll help deliver the produce we need.

‘As we make these changes, the level of funding available to farmers remains unchanged.

“Keeping the country fed is what farming is for and I’d like to thank all the farmers I met in East Devon for all their hard work to produce fantastic food.”

Paul Glanvill, Devon NFU chair, addd: “It was good to meet the Farming Minister in East Devon to discuss the opportunities and challenges facing NFU members.

“We were pleased to have a constructive dialogue about a range of topics with a focus on improving the productivity of Devon farms, while caring for the environment and delivering great food for consumers.

“Our thanks to East Devon MP, Simon Jupp, for organising and chairing the meeting and his work to represent Devon’s farming industry in parliament.”

Mr Spencer visited the area on Thursday, March 9.