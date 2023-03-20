Developer launches a competition with a prize of £100 to the winner who names new retirement flats in Honiton

A prize of £100 is up for grabs to the winner of a competition launched to name a new development of retirement flats in Honiton.

Churchill Retirement Living is challenging East Devon residents to name the new site of apartments being built on the former site of Honiton cattle market.

The closing date for entries is Friday, March 31, and the winning name will feature at the development and in its marketing campaign.

In a bid to get the ball rolling, the developer has revealed the winning name must include a specific word.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Keep in mind that Churchill Retirement Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’.”

Entries can be emailed or posted, stating the reason for choosing the name.

The developer said the winning name was subject to approval by the district council.

And if more than one person suggests the winning name, successful entries will be entered into a draw and name will be randomly selected.

A spokesman for the competition said: “Churchill Retirement Living has launched a competition for local people to name its new development which will soon see the regeneration of the former cattle market site on Silver Street.

“The retirement specialist is inviting local residents to put forward a name for the development of one and two bedroom apartments coming to the heart of Honiton.

“The competition closing date is Friday 31st March and the lucky winner will receive £100.

“The winning name will also appear on the development itself and in all related marketing literature.”

They added: “If more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner will be randomly selected.

“The chosen name is subject to approval by the local authority.”

In the summer of 2022 the developer announced it had been granted permission to build 57 privately-owned apartments on the former cattle market site, in Silver Street, Honiton, after a successful planning appeal.

At the time, the retirement living developer said the new homes would plough £440,000 a year back into the local economy and support more than 112 jobs both during and after construction.

To enter the competition, send your suggested name – and the reason for choosing it – along with your name, address and phone number to: FREEPOST, Churchill Retirement Living, or by email to jo.ridehalgh@crl.co.uk by Friday, March 31. Mark your entry HONITON NAMING COMPETITION.