Council chiefs will consider ‘repurposing’ some East Devon public toilets with ‘commercial activities’ – after deciding to keep 28 sites open this summer.
The district’s busiest loos will also be rebuilt or updated as part of a £3million overhaul.
More details of the refurbishment programme – agreed in February 2022 – will be announced later this year.
Members of East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet have agreed to keep 28 of its sites in use from April 1 – and they will be open daily from 8am to 10pm.
They include conveniences in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton, Budleigh Salterton, Axminster, Colyton and Beer.
Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment said: “We recognise the importance of our public toilets especially at tourist destinations, and therefore we will be operating 28 facilities for the 2023 season.
“Our plans are now coming together to repurpose some toilets with commercial activities with public access to toilets whilst others will be totally updated or rebuilt to modern hygiene standards, good disabled access, with some providing adult disabled changing facilities.
“These changes will be scheduled to start this autumn to help minimise any disruption locally.”
EDDC says it ‘remains committed’ to a £3million refurbishment programme of its ‘Category A’ toilets.
“Discussions on other public toilets that can be repurposed to incorporate a public accessible toilet will continue through the summer,” said a spokesperson.
The 28 public toilets in East Devon are:
Axminster
West Street Car Park
Budleigh Salterton
Cliff Path (West End, Steamer Steps)
East End (Lime Kiln)
Station Road Car Park
Beer
Jubilee Gardens
Colyton
Dolphin Street Car Park
Exmouth
Exmouth Bus/Train Station
Foxholes Car Park
Imperial Recreation Ground (Royal Avenue)
Magnolia Centre
Manor Gardens
Orcombe Point
Phear Park
Queen’s Drive/Old Lifeboat
The Maer
Honiton
King Street
Lace Walk
Seaton
Harbour Road/ Thury Harcourt Place
Seaton Hole
Seaton Wetlands
West Walk
Sidmouth
Arches )paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)
Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth
Long Park, Sidmouth (paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)
Market Place
Triangle
Port Royal (Alma Bridge)
Sidbury toilets, Sidmouth (paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)