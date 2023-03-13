East Devon public toilets to be ‘totally updated or rebuilt’ – with others ‘repurposed with commercial activities’

Council chiefs will consider ‘repurposing’ some East Devon public toilets with ‘commercial activities’ – after deciding to keep 28 sites open this summer.

The district’s busiest loos will also be rebuilt or updated as part of a £3million overhaul.

More details of the refurbishment programme – agreed in February 2022 – will be announced later this year.

Members of East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet have agreed to keep 28 of its sites in use from April 1 – and they will be open daily from 8am to 10pm.

They include conveniences in Exmouth, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton, Budleigh Salterton, Axminster, Colyton and Beer.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment said: “We recognise the importance of our public toilets especially at tourist destinations, and therefore we will be operating 28 facilities for the 2023 season.

“Our plans are now coming together to repurpose some toilets with commercial activities with public access to toilets whilst others will be totally updated or rebuilt to modern hygiene standards, good disabled access, with some providing adult disabled changing facilities.

“These changes will be scheduled to start this autumn to help minimise any disruption locally.”

EDDC says it ‘remains committed’ to a £3million refurbishment programme of its ‘Category A’ toilets.

“Discussions on other public toilets that can be repurposed to incorporate a public accessible toilet will continue through the summer,” said a spokesperson.

The 28 public toilets in East Devon are:

Axminster

West Street Car Park

Budleigh Salterton

Cliff Path (West End, Steamer Steps)

East End (Lime Kiln)

Station Road Car Park

Beer

Jubilee Gardens

Colyton

Dolphin Street Car Park

Exmouth

Exmouth Bus/Train Station

Foxholes Car Park

Imperial Recreation Ground (Royal Avenue)

Magnolia Centre

Manor Gardens

Orcombe Point

Phear Park

Queen’s Drive/Old Lifeboat

The Maer

Honiton

King Street

Lace Walk

Seaton

Harbour Road/ Thury Harcourt Place

Seaton Hole

Seaton Wetlands

West Walk

Sidmouth

Arches )paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)

Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

Long Park, Sidmouth (paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)

Market Place

Triangle

Port Royal (Alma Bridge)

Sidbury toilets, Sidmouth (paid for and managed by Sidmouth Town Council)