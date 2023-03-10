Two motorbike riders were seriously hurt – one suffering life-threatening injuries – in a three-vehicle crash on the A3052 between Sidford and Colyford in East Devon.

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage following the collision yesterday evening (Thursday, March 9).

Emergency services were called at 5.45pm. The collision involved two motorcycles and a van, say officers.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said this morning: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage after a serious collision on the A3052 between Sidford and Colyford.

“Emergency services were called at 5.45pm on Thursday, March 9, to reports of a collision involving two motorcycles and a van.

“Both motorcycle riders, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital.

“The man sustained life-threatening injuries, and the female rider’s injuries are described as serious.

“The road was closed for several hours while police conducted a thorough investigation, and officers would like to thank the public for their patience.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 0604 of 9 March.”