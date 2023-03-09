East Devon: Tributes to ‘incredible artist’ Anita Mandl from Budleigh reveal she fled the Nazis as a child and was saved by a Holocaust hero

Tributes continue to pour in for an ‘incredible artist’ from East Devon who as a child was saved from being murdered by the Nazis by a hero of the Holocaust, Sir Nicholas Winton.

Renowned sculptor and artist Anita Mandl – known locally as Anita Jennings – died aged 96 at her home in Budleigh Salterton, on Christmas Eve 2022.

A small gathering to celebrate Anita’s life was recently held at the Gallery Pangolin, in Gloucester, as she stated a wish for no official memorial service.

Dr Jennings, who moved to East Devon after her marriage, was known in Budleigh as a fierce campaigner for the town’s buildings, history and architecture; she would keenly sit through Monday night town council planning meetings, always armed with a folder and turning her notes into files, which reportedly can be found at Fairlynch Museum, recording the battles to preserve the town’s heritage.

And she was instrumental in founding the Otter Valley Association – a ‘civic watchdog’ which formed in 1979 after a conversation with Anita where it was discussed the town – plus neighbouring East Budleigh, Bicton, Otterton, Colaton Raleigh and Newton Poppleford – needed a ‘preservation or civic society’ to safeguard the environment.

Described as a ‘an incredible artist and personality’ and ‘independent to the last’ by galleries who represented her over the years, residents of Budleigh remembered ‘great campaigner’ Anita for her ‘wonderful sense of humour’, her ‘sharp no-nonsense brain’, for being ‘very kind’, with local knowledge which was ‘second to none’.

Anita was among the 669 children – mostly Jewish – who were transported from Czechoslovakia to Britain in the nine months leading up to World War Two.

Known as Winton’s Children – 13-year-old Anita and her older brother, George, were named on Winton’s List as among the youngsters who were evacuated to Britain through the Kindertransport operation – although she claimed she had no knowledge it was her when she was asked about it in the mid-2000s.

Anita Mandl was born in Prague on May 17, 1926, to a middle-class family of Jewish heritage, to a father who owned a paper mill and a mother who was a pianist.

When Anita was 13, she and her brother escaped certain death at the hands of the Nazis on July 1, 1939, forced to flee their homes to start a new life when they were sent to London from Czechoslovakia on the last but one humanitarian Kindertransports, organised by 29-year-old stoke broker Nicholas Winton.

Annie Stevens, a Quaker schoolmistress, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire sponsored Anita and her education, and she studied at Dudley High School.

Her brother, George Mandl arrived in Leominster, studied at the grammar school and went on to serve in the armed forces before becoming Master of the Stationers Company in London.

Anita and George’s parents did not survive WWII. Their father died of a heart attack soon after the declaration.

Their mother was sent to Terezin concentration camp and ordered to play concerts for the entertainment of Nazi commanders – which she did throughout the entire war.

On the day peace was declared she was murdered by her captors; an event that ‘hugely contributed to Mandl’s powerful sense of social justice and morality’.

When Anita turned 16, she told her guardian of her determination to be financially independent – resulting in her enrolment at Walthamstow College of Typing, where the qualifications she gained earned her employment in Islington at the British Valve and Electrical Accessories Company.

The youngest of all the firm’s secretaries, she used her £5 weekly earnings to fund her night school studies at Birkbeck college, amid the falling German V1 doodlebug and flying buzz bombs and V2 rocket missiles.

Anita graduated from Birkbeck in 1946 with a general BSc and in 1947 with a First Class Honours in Zoology.

She was offered a job in the anatomy department of the University of Birmingham, where she worked on original research. She gained a PhD in 1951

During a full career at Birmingham University, that included gaining a DSc (Doctor of Science) in 1960 Mandl once again enrolled herself at night school at the Birmingham College of Art.

There, the Head of Sculpture, John Bridgeman, and tutor Bill Daley encouraged Anita to specialise in sculpture.

Her portraits of British zoologist Solly Zuckerman – and Peter Mitchell – form part of the art collection at the University of Birmingham and the Zoological Society of London.

During her career, Anita worked closely with the celebrated zoologist Lord Zuckerman (1904 -1993), and collaborated on the edit of a tome on the ovary, as well as researching the effect of radiation on oocytes – a cell in the ovary which can be fertlised and become an embryo.

Because the research work was in the aftermath of the atomic bomb it was considered a ‘vital contribution’ to the understanding of potential mutations in the event of a nuclear war.

Later she went on to work with Dr Denys Jennings (1904 – 1995), researching cancers, which led them to travel widely by road across Europe, the Middle East and onwards to Afghanistan and Pakistan – all in an open-top Mercedes.

Their long-term working partnership and friendship led to the pair marrying in 1965.

Anita left Birmingham after her marriage to Denys Jennings, and moved to Devon to become a full-time sculptor and ‘pillar of the community’.

Best-known as a wood and stone carver, from her studio garden in Budleigh she produced an ‘impressive body of work’, just short of 1,000 sculptures, mostly of different animals carved in fruit tree wood and other hardwoods, and ‘attractively coloured’ marble and stone.

She joined the Royal Society of Sculptors in 1972, and during her life was elected to fellowships of the Royal West of England Academy of Art as well as the Royal Society of Sculptors.

She exhibited her works nationally – always delivering her sculptures in vintage suitcases ‘reminiscent of her own single case with which she arrived from Czechoslovakia as a child’.

Galleries exhibiting her work describe her studies of animals as ‘pared-down forms that eschew detail for an inherent essence of the character of each of her subjects, perfectly capturing their behaviour’.

Several of the sculptures Mandl considered to be her best she cast into bronze editions, enabling her work to be widely collected.