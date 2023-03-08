‘Vanlifers’ living in motorhomes in Exmouth lorry park told to leave by the summer

People living in motorhomes at an estuary-side lorry park in Exmouth are to be told to leave the site by this summer.

District council chiefs heard a ‘regular cohort’ of around 15 ‘vanlifers’ have been staying for free at the plot since sea defence works were finished in 2021.

They have now been given until July 1 to move on.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) cabinet was told the way of life became popular during the Covid pandemic and has increased further due to the cost-of-living crisis.

But members also heard no alternative sites have been found for vanlifers since the subject was discussed last year.

They voted to reintroduce restrictions to keep the site, off The Royal Avenue, solely as a parking place for lorries and coaches.

Councillor Joe Whibley, who represents the Exmouth Town ward, told the meeting: “As the cost of living continues to mount, more and more people will choose – or more likely be forced – into this lifestyle.

“It’s currently cheaper to sit in a coffee shop and drink expensive coffee all day than it is to sit in your own house and heat it.”

“Although we have no legal obligation to give them a space, we do have a moral one.”

Cllr Jack Rowland added: “We’ve also looked at whether any private landowners would be willing to provide a solution on this particular issue…and that hasn’t produced any results either.

“I don’t want to put any words in the mouths of any of the vanlifers, but they probably did realise right from the start, when they started using the area, this was only a temporary arrangement….because of the work that was being carried out at the estuary at the time.

“I’ve got a great deal of empathy for the situation people find themselves in, but we are bound by the issues we face.”

Exmouth Littleham ward member Cllr Bruce de Saram suggested the Foxholes car park could be expanded to provide room for motorhomes.

He added: “I would hope that, when we look at what we can do as facilities for people, we can look to expand this campervan facility for Foxholes, thus improving residents’ lives and generating a stream of revenue within the district.”

Littleham representative Cllr Nick Hookway said expanding Foxholes by July is ‘unrealistic’.

He added: “We have a housing crisis across this country which is being perpetuated by the present government, who are apparently quite happy to wash their hands of the situation.”

Overnight stays for motorhomes in Exmouth are currently allowed in the Maer Road and Queen’s Drive Echelon car parks where a ‘stopover’ fee nets 24 hours’ parking.

A report to cabinet members said: “Since the completion of the tidal defence works at Estuary Lorry Park in Exmouth, a number of individuals have permanently occupied the site, living and sleeping in converted vans and motor-caravans.

“There is a regular cohort of between 10-15 people that occupy the site every day, with a fluctuating number of other motorists taking advantage of the opportunity to park and sleep without charge.

“At the last count in early February, there were 23 vehicles at the site, some parked as close as one metrefrom the neighbouring vehicle.”

The report added: “From a purely parking perspective there is no doubt that the current lack of regulation at the lorry park undermines the restrictions that are in place throughout Exmouth, and the longer the current situation is allowed to continue, the more notorious the site will become, encouraging even more motorists to take advantage of the opportunity for free car parking and overnight stays.”