More closures for Exeter street as work to make one-way system permanent continues

Work to permanently make Magdalen Road in Exeter one-way to traffic is ‘progressing well’ – with the next phase expected to begin this week.

The busy street in the St Leonard’s area of the city has been closed between the Denmark road and Wonford Road junctions.

This section is expected to reopen by Thursday, March 9, allowing the next stage to take place.

Then the upper section of the road, from Wonford Road junction to the College Road and St Leonard’s Road junction will be shut until May.

However, the southern section of Denmark Road, between Spicer Road and Magdalen Road, is expected to reopen before the end of March.

To ensure access to Wonford Road is maintained, the one-way system in Magdalen Road will be temporarily reversed, with traffic allowed to travel eastbound only.

The scheme is expected to be completed this summer and is making the temporary measures first introduced in June 2020 permanent.

It is being paid for with cash from the Government’s ring-fenced Active Travel Fund.

The changes are designed to enable and encourage cycling and walking, while maintaining vehicle access for local businesses and residents.

A widened footway and one-way vehicular traffic – with two-way cycling – will be maintained and a new restricted parking zone and raised crossing point will be introduced.

Additional planting and cycle parking will also be provided.

Businesses remain open during each phase of the works and alternative delivery areas and parking are being provided.

People making journeys within the area may wish to allow additional time to follow the diversion in place or take an alternative route, says Devon County Council (DCC).

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet Member for highway management, said: “This scheme is an important part of work to expand Exeter’s strategic cycle network, connecting residents to jobs, shops and green spaces.

“Businesses will remain open and we have made arrangements to ensure they can be accessed and deliveries can take place.”

Due to the road closure, the limited waiting bays on the affected section of Magdalen Road will be suspended.

Exeter City Council is providing eight spaces in the Magdalen Road Car Park for shoppers to use for free.

These will be usable for up to one hour at a time, with no return within two hours, as per the existing limited waiting bays.

Signed diversionary routes, including for cycles, will remain in place. People cycling are reminded not to cycle on footways, unless expressly permitted.

The scheme expands Exeter’s strategic cycle network and a public consultation on further plans for walking and cycling in the city is currently under way.

Further details of road closures and changes to parking, cycle routes and delivery arrangements are available on DCC’s website.