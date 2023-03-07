Plans for a huge new development in East Devon featuring more than 1,000 homes, a primary school, food and drink units and a sports hub have won the backing of district councillors.

Outline proposals for land north of Treasebeare Farm at Clyst Honiton – between Cranbrook and Exeter Airport – were approved despite attracting 67 objections.

The mooted scheme also features 25 acres of employment land and permanent pitches for travellers.

Proposals for land between Cranbrook and Exeter Airport include:

Up to 1,035 homes;

A ‘neighbourhood centre’ earmarked for commercial use to include takeaways, pubs and bars;

A two-form entry primary school, with early-years provision;

Public open space including play areas and allotments;

A sports hub comprising playing pitches, tennis courts, a multi-use path and a pavilion;

Up to 10.26 hectares of employment land and an extension to the existing Cranbrook Energy Centre;

Five serviced pitches for gypsies and travellers.

Just over 300 of the proposed dwellings – a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes – will be classed as ‘affordable’.

Access to the development will be created at four points along the B3174 London Road, with more created for pedestrians and cyclists.

Proposals were approved in principle by East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) Planning Committee on Tuesday, February 28.

Councillor Mike Howe, who represents the Clyst Valley, wants clarification from South West Water (SWW) that it has the capacity to prevent a new development from worsening troubles downstream from Cranbrook.

The approval in principle came on the day MPs criticised the utilities company in parliament in a debate initiated by East Devon MP Simon Jupp.

Mr Jupp condemned SWW’s record on sewage discharges as ‘shameful’.

Cllr Howe told the meeting: “We’re not asking South West Water to tell us what they’ve got to do, they’ve just got to fix it.

“It is unacceptable in this day and age to allow raw sewage to come down and flow into people’s homes, outside in the village streets where the kids play or anywhere else.”

Cllr Olly Davey, ward member for Exmouth Town, agreed that the water company needs to prove that the sewage system can withstand another housing development.

“I think I would suggest South West Water need to be able to demonstrate that they can cope with the sewage,” he said.

“Cllr Howe said that we don’t need to know, but I think we do actually. We need them to be able to show that they can cope.

“It seems as though every time we have an application, South West Water say, ‘Oh yes, there’s a sewer, you can connect to it’.

“I don’t think we can make a condition that the residents of Clyst St Mary no longer find sewage coming up through their toilets, but I think we can ask that they are able to demonstrate that they have adequate capacity for the increased number of housing.”

The new development will be heated using an extension to E.ON’s energy centre, which is already used to heat homes in Cranbrook.

The energy provider has also come under fire, most recently for a heating outage in the new town in December.

Cllr Richard Lawrence, who represents Whimple and Rockbeare, said: “E.ON are trying to do something that they’ve never done before.

“And they’re not showing that they’re capable of going any further – in fact they can’t even look after the bit they’ve got at the moment.

“So I think before we go much further, we need to get some commitment from E.On that they are going to develop the system to make it robust and make it work.

“Because otherwise, we’re just condemning people to a lifetime of misery and uncertainty as they’ve suffered over Christmas and the cold spell we just had.”

This was challenged by Cllr Kim Bloxham, ward member for Cranbrook, who, while conceding that there had been failures, reminded her colleagues that some homes were unaffected by that outage.

“It’s wrong to say that E.ON are not capable of delivering district heating,” she said.

“They are capable of delivering it; yes we’ve had some serious issues. I’m a resident there myself, I wasn’t affected by the issues – not every resident was.”

East Devon District Council will make a final decision on the development after consultations with SWW.