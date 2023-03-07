Derelict old mill in Honiton town centre to be given new lease of life

A derelict former mill in Honiton town centre is to get a new lease of life and be transformed back into a home.

The listed building in Mill Street, which dates back hundreds of years, will be renovated and brought back into use by builder David Rhodes from Colyton.

He bought the Old Mill before the Covid pandemic not knowing what was in store until he put the keys in the lock.

It will be restored to a three-bedroom house once work is complete.

Mr Rhodes has secured help from East Devon District Council (EDDC) in the form of a low-interest loan aimed at restoring empty properties and boosting energy-efficiency.

The property was used to produce flour until 1968 – when a flood damaged the mechanism working its wheel.

It was then converted into a home around 1980 before it became empty around 2008 and has ‘slowly fallen into a state of disrepair’.

Mr Rhodes has in the last year replaced the roof, had stonework repaired and changed the entrance.

Passers-by will soon be able to enjoy seeing the historic mill wheel – which is set to have special repair works.

“I hope when it is finished it will make it nice for the community and complement the history of the town,” said Mr Rhodes.

“I have been a builder for 25 years and have been renovating empty properties for the past 12 years.

“I really enjoy the variety the work offers, not only the building work, but the planning and legal side of things.

“I was a landscape architect for five years – so these types of projects allow me to bring all my skills together.

“There is a lot of unknown with historic and listed buildings that can make them really hard to deal with, which keeps developers away.

“No one really wants to touch them. There can be a lot of loopholes to jump through.

“I like to make all the properties I work on as sustainable as possible, future-proofing where I can with solar panels and heat source pumps – coming away from gas.

“I get a great deal of satisfaction knowing I am bringing them back to life.

“It is widely known how many homes we need in this country and it is nice to make homes out of buildings already there.

“Empty properties can be real eyesores, and terrible to begin with, especially in this location, if you go past the Old Mill it really sticks, being in such a unique location.”

Mr Rhodes has breathed new life into five buildings across the South West in the past 12 years.

He has made the most of the low-interest loans available thanks to EDDC’s partnership with Lendology. These allow people to borrow funds for home improvements and adaptions, renovating empty properties andboosting energy efficiency.

“I would highly recommend taking advantage of the Lendology grants if you have the experience to do so,” added Mr Rhodes.

“You need other funding, but it really helps at a time when banks just cannot offer the same interest rates on loans.”

Councillor Dan Ledger, EDDC portfolio holder for strategic planning, said: “The council is committed to reducing the number of long-term empty homes in East Devon.

“We will proactively work alongside any empty home owner with a solution-based approach to bring their properties into use.

“We have seen in this case how a local builder has taken the opportunity to purchase and do up a previously empty historic building in Honiton; with some help of the councils’ low-cost loans company Lendology.

“Bringing long-term empty properties back into use is an important matter for the council.

“It’s essential we maximise the use of these properties to provide much needed accommodation and reduce the negative impact they have within the community.

“If you own an empty property or know of an empty property, please contact the council’s environmental health private sector housing team.”