D-day for ‘missing link’ multi-use trail between Seaton and Colyford

The fate of ambitious plans to finish a ‘missing link’ cycle and pedestrian trail between Seaton and Colyford is set to be decided.

Proposals for the multi-use path will go before Devon County Council’s (DCC) cabinet on Wednesday, March 8, and are recommended for approval.

The bid aims to complete part of the existing National Cycle Network (NCN) ‘Route 2’ in East Devon which currently diverts onto a section of road ‘unsuitable for families and less-confident cyclists’.

A new off-road section, paid for using government cash, would run from the rear of properties at The Saltings to Marsh Lane Cemetery and link to Seaton Wetlands.

Completing a ‘safe and direct’ off-road 3km route between Seaton and Colyford ‘will encourage and enable more people to use sustainable travel and help reduce carbon emissions’, says DCC.

The route largely follows field boundaries and existing vegetation for the purposes of screening, but additional planting and landscaping will be carried out.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, DCC cabinet member for highway management, said: “Improving the National Cycle Network Route 2 between these communities is one of the priorities of our Multi Use Trail Network Strategy.

“By completing the missing off-road section of this route, it will unlock the full potential of the trail for people of all abilities.

“Establishing a high-quality sustainable travel connection will encourage people to be active while supporting our net zero carbon targets and the green recovery of our economy.”

Cllr Marcus Hartnell, who represents Seaton and Colyton on DCC, added: “I welcome completion of this final section of the multi-use path between Seaton and Colyford.

“It’s a milestone that the communities of both Seaton and Colyford will welcome, and I feel proud to have supported the project since 2015 as a town, district and county councillor.

“The benefits are widespread, encouraging safe and sustainable travel, improving accessibility for all, and boosting the local tourism economy.”

If approved, DCC is aiming to construct the shared-use path this summer.

A planning application for this section of trail was approved in September 2011.

Compulsory Purchase Orders for the required land were successfully secured in 2021, says DCC.