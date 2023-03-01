Sidmouth Airshow announces Red Arrows will return to the town for summer 2023

All eyes will be on the skies above Sidmouth in August when the Red Arrows return for the town’s 2023 summer airshow.

Sidmouth Town Council said the regatta airshow will return on Friday, August 25, starting at around 5pm.

Last year engineering problems forced the world-famous aerial aerobatic team to pull out of the annual airshow just hours before they were due to perform over Sidmouth.

Cllr Chris Lockyear, town council chair, said: “This is great news that the Red Arrows are to return to one of the best possible places to watch them in the country, along with some great other teams which we shall announce shortly.”

This year’s aerial attraction includes two ‘iconic’ aircraft of the Battle of Britain; a Hawker Hurricane and Supermarine Spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The organisers promised ‘several other exciting teams’ will fly over the skies of Sidmouth before the Red Arrow headline act, with further announcements and details to come.

The seafront Esplanade will be closed to traffic for part of the evening, while the event takes place.

And organisers will be collecting donations to help ensure the future of the airshow.

Help will be needed collect donations from the crowds on the day.

“Several other exciting teams will be joining the line-up and will be announced shortly, so stay up to date by keeping an eye on the council’s websites and social media.”

He added: “The airshow will take place from approximately 5pm on Friday 25 August though details regarding exact timings and arrangements are still subject to change.

“Organisers will once again be appealing for donations and most importantly, collectors, to make sure that the event continues in future years.”

