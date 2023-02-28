A much-loved great-grandfather and World War Two veteran from Ottery St Mary has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Ken Pollitt was joined by around 50 family and friends on February 23 to mark the major milestone.

Ken received a birthday card from King Charles and a cake decorated with the RAF and Exeter

City FC logos.

He remembers his early years living in a farm cottage in Hawkerland, when he had to walk the

three miles to school in Colaton Raleigh at just three-and-a-half years old.

Ken later attended Aylesbeare School, leaving at the age of 14 to work at LC Jones Grocers in

Ottery.

The pay was five shillings per week and he helped run the provisioning side of the shop when ration books were issued after the start of World War Two.

In 1940, after the Dunkirk evacuation, he joined the Local Defence Volunteers – later the Home

Guard – after Winston Churchill had made a plea for men to enlist.

Ken joined the Aylesbeare Unit and was issued an armband and shotgun with two cartridges.

He recalls heading to the common one night a week to wait for enemy troops who were expected to be sent to invade, before going to work in the shop the next morning.

On February 23, 1941 – his 18th birthday – Ken enlisted in the Royal Air Force.

In July 1943, he joined a crew of seven airmen which was sent to Asia to fight the Japanese as

part of 355 Squadron.

After a delayed start, bad weather and numerous other delays, the group eventually arrived in Karachi in September of the same year.

Ken and many of the airmen soon fell ill with dysentery before they took a train to Salbani in

India, the airfield from where they would operate.

Here, he remembers the snakes on the ground and the mosquitoes in the air.

On the crew’s first bombing mission, one of the engines on the Liberator aircraft failed mid-

flight.

One of Ken’s duties was dealing with bombs which did not release properly. This involved

manually releasing a bomb hook while in the air, standing on a space just 16 inches wide.

He said being on the platform was ‘like standing in space’.

In April 1944, Ken recalls an aircraft on the ground catching fire causing ammunition to go off.

Later in the year, a cyclone hit Salbani which caused sheets of steel to ‘fly through the air like

pieces of paper’.

Ken eventually returned to the UK by ship and left the RAF at the end of the war.

After returning to Devon, Ken worked as a postman for seven years in Ottery, before

joining the civil service in Exeter who he worked with for 33 years. He finished as a postal

executive and retired in February 1983.

Ken played football for West Hill and Ottery and remains a member of Ottery St Mary

Bowling Club, playing well into his 90s.

Other roles include vice-chairman of the West Hill branch of the British Legion and secretary of

the tennis club in Ottery St Mary.

Ken was married to Cynthia for 63 years before she died in 2008.

He has two daughters, Lynda and Anne, three grandchildren, Bridget, Ciaran and Daniel, and

five great-grandchildren, Jack, Jacob, Isaac, Henry and Luke.