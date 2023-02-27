Fifty host families still sought in East Devon to help Ukraine war refugees

More than 50 new host families are needed in East Devon to provide safe homes for refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine.

Around 300 people from the eastern-European nation are already staying in the district since the invasion started a year ago.

Council chiefs say hosts are especially required in Exmouth, Cranbrook, Broadclyst, Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Honiton, Seaton and Axminster.

Anyone who offers up accommodation such as a house, spare room, annex or Airbnb to guests seeking sanctuary can receive £500 a month in ‘thank-you’ payments.

Pet-friendly households are appreciated for families who have escaped with their beloved animals, such as cats and dogs.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) carries out home inspections and takes particular care to make sure guests and hosts are well matched.

It also provides follow-up support for hosts and Ukrainian guests including guidance on applying for Universal Credit, finding a job, debt management, and registering with schools and doctors.

The authority also promotes events to warmly integrate refugees into the community.

EDDC leader Councillor Paul Arnott said: “We hope that all our Ukrainian guests are settling into East Devon well, and are proud that so many householders are welcoming them with open arms.

“It has been a tremendous honour to be part of EDDC’s response to this awful human tragedy.

“We are visiting each household and hearing not just the terrible stories of how people arrived here from Ukraine, but also stories of kindness and generosity that they have experienced.”

Residents can learn more about being a host and register their interest in a questions and answer session by emailing homesforukrainesupport@eastdevon.gov.uk.

More information on helping Ukrainian refugees is available here.