Is your road listed? Sidmouth businesses fear ‘unfair competition’ as the district council proposes to open 30 streets to summer stalls, vehicles and traders.

Traders in Sidmouth have hit out at the ‘unfair competition’ facing the town’s businesses if the district council allows months of summer street stalls.

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce and Sidmouth Town Council have reacted to East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) proposal to extend street trading in the town – moving away from the current one-week Folk Festival period.

Businesses claim residents have not been made fully aware of EDDC’s proposal to open up more than 30 streets in the town to stalls, vehicles and traders, including the beach and seafront.

The town council said it did not support EDDC’s proposed full-scale lifting of current restrictions on-street trading in Sidmouth, calling instead for ‘some flexibility’ for a small number of areas.

Traders have urged residents to look at the ‘consent street’ proposal consultation, and comment, before the deadline on Sunday, February 26.

The town’s chamber of commerce said many of the streets identified by EDDC were ‘completely unsuitable and inappropriate for this type of trading’.

A spokesperson for the town’s commerce group said: “The chamber is concerned that many residents in these locations are unaware of the impending change to the status of their road, and will not respond to the consultation.

“Last time this issue was raised, the community of Sidmouth voted overwhelmingly against consent streets, and won the day.”

They added: “It is likely to be unfair competition for our established traders who pay rates, have to meet high environmental standards, and are part of our community.

“They provide a service throughout the year and are faced with unprecedented challenges.

“Many of the stalls, vans and trailers will be coming from outside the area, and will only appear at peak times in the summer to take our trade.”

Cllr Chris Lockyear, town council chair, said: “EDDC’s proposal was discussed by Sidmouth Town Council at its meeting on 6th February where the council did not support the EDDC proposed full-scale lifting of current restrictions on street trading in Sidmouth.

“The town council are very sympathetic to the view that the bricks and mortar businesses who pay rates, and contribute to the town in other ways, should be supported.

“It is also aware of the challenges to high streets posed by online shopping and the changing nature of what brings people to town centres.

“Street trading can add to the diversity of what is on offer to both residents and visitors alike, but should be the exception rather than the rule.”

He added: “At the moment, there is pretty much a blanket ban on street trading other than during the folk festival.

“Our response to EDDC’s consultation was to seek some flexibility that would allow limited street trading for a small number of streets and events, while maintaining what is cherished.

“Such a common-sense approach will hopefully strike the right balance, bringing more footfall and enhancing the economic health of the town, while keeping Sidmouth’s unique appeal.”

The proposed list of streets to allow trading are:

All Saints Road

Bedford Square and including the un-named street leading from Bedford Square to the Esplanade

Blackmore View

Chapel Road

Chapel Street

Church Street

Coburg Road – between Coburg Terrace and Church Street

Dove Lane – and the lane between Dove Lane & New Street

Fore Street

Fortfield Place

Fortfield Terrace

Glen Road, – south of Manor Road

Ham Lane and East Street – from the Esplanade to Fore Street

High Street

King Street

Manor Road

Market Place

Mill Street, – west of its junction with Russell Street

Millford Road, – north of the ford

New Street

Old Fore Street

Peak Hill Road – east from its junction with Cotmaton Road.

Prospect Place

Radway, – south of the Post Office

Salcombe Road

Sid Road, – south of Redwood Road

Station Road – between Knowle Drive and The Esplanade

Streets adjoining the Three Cornered Plot (Known as The Triangle)

The Beach – from the mouth of the River Sid westwards to a point opposite Clifton Cottage.

The un-named street between Elizabeth Hotel and Marlborough Hotel (now Dukes)

Vicarage Road, – south of Connaught Road

York Street

Esplanade and Promenade (from May 1 to September 1)

The town council told EDDC it recommended five consent streets: The Market Square, New Street, Old Fore Street, Church Street and The Esplanade (road only, including the turning circle at The Ham) allowing trading a few times a year.

And the seafront trading restrictions should remain, only permitting stalls during the folk festival, the town council said.

Cllr Chris Lockyear said: “All other roads/streets should be removed from the list proposed by the district council as they were not considered to be suitable for street trading and applications would therefore not receive agreement from the town council.

“Our aim remains a thriving town which is a delight to both live in and visit, and which retains its special character and charm.

The spokesperson for the town’s commerce group said: “The chamber is very comfortable with the kind of street food and stalls that are currently offered from time to time at the Ham, and, for example, Kennaway House. We think this is the right balance going forward.

“It was the chamber who first suggested that The Ham should be a consent street.”

You can comment on EDDC’s consultation proposal here.