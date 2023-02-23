East Devon MP campaigns to open station front desks in Sidmouth, Honiton or Ottery St Mary – calling for ‘accountable and accessible’ policing

East Devon MP Simon Jupp is campaigning to open a police station front desk in Sidmouth, Honiton, or Ottery St Mary.

The announcement comes after his recent success in pushing to reinstate a front desk service when Exmouth police station reopens to the public, more than eight years after it was shut in 2015.

Mr Jupp has lobbied Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Alison Hernandez, urging her to reopen another front desk in East Devon.

The East Devon MP said the police should be ‘accountable and accessible’ to the public.

Mr Jupp said East Devon residents should not miss out on having access to local police because they lived in rural areas, away from large towns.

Simon Jupp said: “After the success of securing a new police station for Exmouth which will be open to the public, I want to make sure the east of the district also has access to a police station front desk.

“I would warmly welcome a front desk opening in either Sidmouth, Ottery St. Mary or Honiton.

“These rural communities have very different characteristics than Exmouth or Exeter. Extra front desks, focusing on the needs of rural communities and market towns, would give people increased awareness and confidence in their local police force, especially during the tourist season.

“I know our Police and Crime Commissioner listens to communities and I hope she will consider re-opening another front desk in East Devon.”

In a letter to the Police and Crime Commissioner, Mr Jupp said opening a front desk in Sidmouth, Honiton or Ottery St Mary would also benefit residents living on the outskirts of the market towns.

He said front desk local knowledge would be a ‘huge asset’ to East Devon residents.

Mr Jupp wrote: “Residents should not miss out on having access to our local police just because they don’t live in a large town.

“I am very supportive of calls to open more police station front desks and would warmly welcome a front desk opening either in Sidmouth, Ottery St Mary or Honiton.

“There are market towns surrounded by rural hamlets and farms.

“Rural crime brings its own sets of challenges, and it can impact people very differently.

“I believe offering specialised and local knowledge at the police station front desk would be a huge asset, especially with greater populations during the tourist season.”

The Devon and Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner recently ran a survey to identify which front desk stations the public wanted open.

And in January 2022 Ms Hernandez announced Exmouth police station – closed to the public in 2015 – would be redeveloped, although there is no set date for the building work to start.

Mr Jupp, who successfully campaigned for Exmouth’s new police station with a front desk service, said the facility would be a ‘significant improvement’ and allow the public to share concerns with officers face-to-face.

He wrote: “Exmouth has a large population with lots of tourists boosting the population in the summer months.

“Therefore, it is only right that the public will be able to engage and share concerns with officers at the front desk.

He added: “I believe front desks have the opportunity to reconnect the force with residents, while ensuring maximum productivity of staff and cost efficiency for the tax payer.”