Lifeboat crew rescues injured dog cut off by the tide at the base of cliffs at Budleigh beach

An injured dog and a man, cut off by the tide, were rescued by lifeboat from the bottom of cliffs near Budleigh Salterton.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat crew launched and Coastguard teams from Exmouth and Beer responded on Sunday morning (February 19) after a dog went over Otterton Lodge, followed by its worried owner.

The injured dog and its owner were picked up by the lifeboat and taken to Budleigh beach, where Coastguards carried the pet to a waiting vehicle and vet help.

The rescue teams were called to a report of a man and an injured dog at the base of cliffs, east of the River Otter.

A Beer Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: “Sidmouth lifeboat was able to get both the man and badly injured dog on board, and transfer them to the waiting Coastguards on the beach who helped carry the dog to the owner’s vehicle for onward journey to the vet.”

A spokeswoman for the lifeboat crew said: “Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat was tasked to assist a member of the public who had followed their dog over Otterton Ledge and subsequently cut off by the tide.

“Once on scene, the lifeboat put a crewman ashore with our rescue sled, and recovered the dog and its owner to the lifeboat.

“Both were subsequently safely dropped off to the Coastguard team at Budleigh beach.”