Exmouth residents face ‘minimal’ town tax rise as council is ‘conscious’ of the cost-of-living ‘difficulties’

Residents in Exmouth will be charged less than a takeaway coffee in extra council tax to help fund the town’s CCTV, grass cutting and bus service.

Exmouth Town Council recently announced Band D households will be charged £58.37 towards the authority’s costs during 2023/2024, compared with £57.14 last year.

The town council said it had recognised the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on residents when increasing its charge.

The total charge of £761,125 to the town council was agreed last month – an increase of £28,100 compared to last year.

Councillor Steve Gazzard, Exmouth mayor, said: “The town council’s budget demonstrates a continuing commitment to the residents of Exmouth that the town council will use its precepting powers appropriately.”

Councillor Alex Sadiq, the deputy chairman of the council, said: “Being conscious of the difficulties for many residents at this time, the council has thoroughly reviewed its expenditure to keep the precept increase to a minimum.

“We are confident the people of Exmouth continue to get good value from the town council.”

The council voted to approve the £1.23 increase at the start of January – funding services such as the town’s CCTV, grounds maintenance, grass cutting and the authority’s buildings and officers’ wages.

A contribution from the charge goes towards the running costs of the 99E bus service, which stops in areas of Littleham, Withycombe Raleigh, Brixington, and Exmouth town centre.

The town’s Tourist Information Service, Exmouth Festival, beach wheelchairs, Jubilee Clock Tower and Gorfin Hall also fall under the authority’s care.

The fee is added to the overall council tax bill, which includes charges set by the district and county authority, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall Police, and the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Authority.