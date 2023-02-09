Public think outside the fox to name the new Arctic arrival at an East Devon conservation charity

Arctic fox Aurora is getting used to her new name – picked after a conservation charity in East Devon challenged the public to help.

Wildwood Devon, at Escot, near Ottery, has been living at the wildlife park in East Devon since December.

Conservation charity Wildwood Trust launched a competition in mid-January to name the arctic fox, and this week revealed the ‘landslide’ winner.

George Hyde, Wildwood Devon site manager, said: “We’re delighted Aurora now has her name. The chosen name won by a landslide and it suits her.

“We were blown away by the number of entries online and in the kiosk.

“Enabling the people to help pick a name feels like a great way to give something back to all our wonderful supporters.

“Aurora has settled in well to her enclosure and we encourage everyone to come and visit her.”

The 10-month-old Aurora arrived at Wildwood Devon, near Ottery, in December 2022, and lives in the same enclosure as fellow arctic fox Miska.

A Wildwood Devon spokeswoman said: “Over 600 members of the public voted from a selection of names including Luna, Inari and Opal.

“The winning choice was Aurora – after Aurora Borealis, which is visible in some arctic fox territories. “

The conservation charity said Arctic foxes are native to Britain but diminished during the last ice age.

The spokeswoman added: “As the climate warmed, and the ice receded, so did the range of the Arctic fox.

“Currently, arctic foxes can be found in the northernmost regions of Europe, Asia, North America, Greenland, and Iceland where it is cold and snowy.”