Honiton: New walk and talk trips launch in a bid to tackle loneliness and support carers

New walk and talk trips to support carers and the bereaved from the Honiton area have been launched in a bid to tackle loneliness.

Honiton Carers Support Group has been given a boost through Devon County Council’s Connecting You Fund to provide free transport to walk locations planned by the group.

The walk and chat outings, supporting carers and former care-givers, are set to start in February and include events in Axminster, Exeter, Sherborne and Newton Abbot.

Winnie Cameron, Honiton Carers Support Group chairman, said: “We know how important it is for carers and ex-carers to be supported, as they spend so much time looking after others.

“The Connecting You Fund has enabled us to provide free transport for them to enjoy days out to explore Devon, being supported by peers and our ambassadors.

“We are excited to launch these outings in February and hope to see lots of people attend.”

The new day trips for carers, and ex-carers who are bereaved while part of the Honiton-based support group, are being launched in a bid to help prevent loneliness.

Honiton Carers Support Group plans to run a series of walk and chat outings, where free minibus and train travel is provided to reach the meeting points.

The transport provision aims to tackle loneliness through Devon County Council’s Connecting You Fund, which helps the over 55s among its support package.

Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, Councillor Andrea Davis, said: “The Walk and Chat outings run by the Honiton Carers Support Group clearly demonstrate the benefit of the Connecting You Fund. Providing transport to activities such as these removes barriers, allowing groups that may be at risk of isolation, to access support.”

A spokeswoman for the Honiton Carers Support Group said: “The programme offers the opportunity for attendees to visit locations including Exeter, Sherborne, Newton Abbot, and Axminster.

“The focus of the trips is to provide support for carers and ex-carers, with walking tours and refreshment breaks for all of the day trips.”

For more information, or to book a place on walk and chat trip, contact Winnie Cameron on 07974636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com