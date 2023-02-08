Residents and business thanked for their patience after East Devon town’s gas pipe upgrade ends weeks ahead of schedule

Work to upgrade gas pipes in an East Devon town has finished weeks ahead of the spring deadline.

Wales & West Utilities announced this week it has completed work to upgrade gas pipes in Colyton ahead of the planned six-month schedule.

The ‘essential’ upgrade work in the East Devon town – due to finish at the end of March -began in September and was completed by the start of February.

The utilities company thanked Colyton residents and businesses for their patience while the gas upgrade work took place.

The company said the upgrade would provide a ‘greener’ gas network for the future.

Abby Smith, who managed the Wales & West Utilities pipe upgrade in Colyton, said: “We’re happy to have finished this work ahead of schedule and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Colyton.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

Wales & West Utilities said it liaised with Devon County Council to plan the work, which involved traffic management in the Colyton area.

Work to upgrade gas pipes was expected to take six months and included weeks of road closures.

The work started near the end of September in the King Steet area of Colyton.

The work was expected to finish by the end of March 2023, ‘barring any engineering difficulties’.