East Devon beach-goers cut off by the tide are spotted climbing the cliffs to escape the rising sea

Beach-goers cut off by the incoming tide in East Devon on Thursday lunchtime (February 2) climbed 10-feet up the cliff face to escape rising water and await rescue.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat launched at around 1.30pm, alerted to two people who were cut off by the tide at Beer Head, East Devon.

The lifeboat crew plucked the casualties from the cliff and took them to safety, where they were checked over by waiting Beer Coastguard.

A spokesperson for the Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: “On our arrival at Beer beach we could see them about 80m inside Pounds Pool; they were about ten feet up the cliff.

“Sidmouth lifeboat was enroute, Lyme Coastguard were also enroute in case we had to use a rope system from the cliff top.

“Thankfully the lifeboat could get in close enough to pick up the two casualties and bring them to shore where we checked them over.

“They were both fine and made their own way home.”

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat confirmed its crew was tasked to two people cut off by the tide at Beer Head.

A spokeswoman for the lifeboat station said: “Sidmouth 2 was launched and on arrival, the two casualties were helped into the lifeboat and taken back to Beer Beach, where they were handed over to the Coastguard.”