Spate of bike thefts in Sidmouth: Culprits force shed locks to pedal off, police warn

Police are warning Sidmouth cyclists about a spate of bicycle thefts from sheds and public areas in the town.

Bicycles are being stolen from public and private areas of Sidmouth, and culprits are forcing bike locks in a bid to pedal off.

The East Devon neighbourhood police team is calling for bicycles to be locked even if they are kept inside, and to consider installing CCTV or ramping up security near sheds where bikes are kept.

PC Kelly Titherington, East Devon neighbourhood beat manager, said: “There has been an increase of thefts of bicycles from the Sidmouth area.

“Bikes are being stolen from either public or private areas, particularly sheds.

“We are urging the community to be vigilant and follow these steps – reassess security for their sheds, even if they have a lock on them. If the bolt is old this is being forced.”

She added: “Consider CCTV covering the areas where sheds are. Use bike locks to chain bikes up even if kept inside.”

Police also urged residents to keep a record of bike frame numbers and insure pedal cycles.

Ms Titherington added: “Mark your property, make note of serial numbers and ensure that cycle equipment is covered with property insurance.”

Register and secure your bike for free at BikeRegister.