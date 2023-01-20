Man is arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a woman dies following a suspected ‘hit-and-run’ in Ottery St Mary

Police have arrested a man, 23, on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after a woman in Ottery St Mary died following a suspected hit-and-run.

Officers were called to Cadhay Lane, in Ottery, on Thursday morning (January 19) after walkers found an injured woman lying in the road.

A local woman in her 60s was taken to hospital, where she later died.

Police arrested a 23-year-old local man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision. He was released on bail until April 20.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for around 10 hours while police forensic investigations took place.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a witness appeal and want to hear from anyone with information.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to Cadhay Lane in Ottery St Mary at around 11.30am on Thursday 19 January after pedestrians found a woman injured in the road.

“Emergency services attended and a local road closure was put in place.

“A local woman in her 60s was conveyed to Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later sadly died; her next of kin have been made aware.

“It is believed that the woman was struck by a vehicle which subsequently left the scene without stopping, therefore this incident is currently being treated as a suspected hit-and-run collision.”

The spokesperson added: “The road was closed for around ten hours while scene investigation work took place.

“Police have arrested a 23-year-old local man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, failing to stop and failing to report a collision; he has since been released on bail until 20 April.

“Police continue to investigate the circumstance surrounding this death and are appealing for witnesses.”

If you have information to help police, report it online, or call 101 and quote log 0282 19 January.