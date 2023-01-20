Exmouth wins almost £16million Levelling-Up cash to finish the Dinan Way road extension

Multi-million-pound ‘levelling-up’ funding to finish a link road in Exmouth has been granted by the Government, it has been has announced.

The Government has granted Exmouth £15.7million Levelling Up Fund cash to finish the Dinan Way extension, bringing years of campaigning to an end.

The successful bid for funding to improve the was a team effort involving East Devon MP, Simon Jupp, Devon County Council (DCC), East Devon District Council and Exmouth Town Council.

More than 100 UK projects were granted a share of £2.1billion in round two of the fund.

The money allocated to Exmouth is £3million less than the £19million levelling-up fund awarded to the Prime Minister’s Richmond constituency.

Mr Jupp said the Government funding will also ‘deliver regeneration’ around Exmouth train station – including improvements to pedestrian access to the town centre, the infilling of the underpass and ‘greening of the area’, plus better connectivity for cycle ways to the Exe Estuary.

Simon Jupp, MP for East Devon, said; “This is excellent news for Exmouth and I’m really looking forward to seeing spades in the ground as quickly as possible.

“This new multi-million-pound investment will improve journeys in Exmouth, improve air quality, and help spruce up the area around the train station.”

He thanked the councils who worked together to develop the plans and the Conservative government who backed the bid.

Mr Jupp said the latest development follows in the wake of last year’s announcement of ‘exciting’ plans for a new state-of-the-art police station for Exmouth.

He said: “I will continue to do what I can to help make East Devon an even better place to live, work, and visit.”

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “This is brilliant news for the people of Exmouth and a boost to the town’s regeneration.

“It will not only enable Devon County Council to complete the Dinan Way link road which will reduce traffic going through the centre, but also fund improved walking and cycling routes, and bus services to Exeter.”

She added: “A big thank you goes to Simon Jupp, the Member of Parliament for East Devon, who has worked tirelessly to support this project.

“I want also to thank the team at Devon County Council who put such a compelling bid together.”

It is said the multi-million-pound funding will deliver the Dinan Way road extension to improve journeys and cut congestion in Exmouth and the wider East Devon area.

Dinan Way, at the top end of Brixington, currently forms a partial ring road around Exmouth, but lacks a final connection to the A376.

Traffic from Dinan Way has to use ‘unsuitable’ residential roads to access the A376 main road to Exeter and the M5.

Heavy goods vehicles and lorries accessing the Liverton Business Park, retail areas, in Salterton Road, and the route to Budleigh Salterton, are signed to travel through central Exmouth.

The Dinan Way extension, which already has planning permission, will provide the last piece of road connection.

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, announced on Wednesday (January 18) that Exmouth had been awarded the full bid.

The following day (January 19) Rishi Sunak, PM, defended the decision to award £19million from the fund to make town centre improvements in his Richmond constituency, in Yorkshire.

He said the cash would boost amenities used by nearby army base personnel, adding he was ‘delighted the investment will support them’.

Mr Sunak said two-thirds of the levelling-up money had gone to the ‘most deprived’ part of the country, in the north of England.

The Government has confirmed there will be a further round of cash from the Levelling Up pot.

A spokesperson said: “A total of 111 areas have been awarded funding from the second of the Government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund, providing greater investment in communities that will create new jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live, and spread opportunity more equally.

“Secretaries of State will be visiting winning projects across the UK to see how local leaders will deliver for local people.”