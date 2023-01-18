Police appeal for witnesses after a cyclist is seriously injured following a crash with a van in Exeter

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a cyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Exeter on Tuesday (January 17).

A man in his 50s was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with what were thought to be life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a VW Transporter and a bicycle in Rydon Lane, Exeter, at the junction with Old Rydon Lane.

Police said the driver of the van, a woman in her 60s, was not injured in the crash.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision in Exeter, which left a cyclist seriously injured.

“The collision happened in Rydon Lane, at the junction with Old Rydon Lane, just before 5.45pm on Tuesday 17 January.

“It involved a grey VW Transporter, driven by a local woman in her 60s, and a pedal cycle ridden by a local man in his 50s.

“The cyclist was taken to The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital with injuries initially thought to be life-threatening, but later deemed serious.

“The driver of the VW Transporter was not injured.”

If you have information to help police, report it online, or call 101 and quote log number 658 of 17 January.