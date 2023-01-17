East Devon: Cop £100 if you win the competition to design a new logo for the police museum

Creatives from across East Devon and Exeter are challenged to come up with a logo for a museum dedicated to Devon and Cornwall police history.

The competition invites the creative minds of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to design a ‘timeless and memorable logo’ that ‘tells the museum’s story, points to its past and inspires future generations to promote and protect the charity’s rich history and heritage’.

The successful winner of the new logo will scoop £100 and the museum will adopt their design.

The museum holds a host of archive material from East Devon, including:

Black and white photos from 1934, the Devon Constabulary Chief Constable with Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn at his last public engagement, opening Connaught Gardens in Sidmouth.

Summons to the petty sessions at Axminster for ‘two gentlemen leaving their ponies where they should not have’ in 1932.

Black and white photos of Exmouth police station in the 1960s; police statements taken during the floods in Colyton, Seaton, Exmouth, Sidmouth, Woodbury from the same year.

A colour photo of the police chemical lab when it was based in Exmouth, 1980s-1990s.

Colour images of Exmouth police station prior to demolition; magistrates court, the equipment inside, cell area and underground nuclear bunker.

A photo of a Police Constable stationed at Honiton and Axminster showing school children around a riot van in the early 1980s.

An image of a Devon and Cornwall Constabulary officer, based at Budleigh Salterton in the mid-1980s, winning an RSPCA medal.

A colour photo of Suzuki GN250 police motorcycle outside Budleigh Salterton Police House in the late 1990s.

Seaton Police Station witness books of incidents, and found property records, from the early 1990s.

Photos of two new police cars at Honiton Police Station in the early 2000s.

A black and white photo of Police Constable Jack Sheppick of Devon Constabulary on a police motorcycle at Honiton in 1935.

Records held also relate to Exeter City Police from 1916 to 1949, including during World War Two; photographs of uniforms from different eras, divisional discipline books, hundreds of photos of events, service documents and material relating to the force past and present.

The logo competition is free to enter and open to all. The charity is encouraging ideas and designs from young people.

Entries close at midnight on Sunday, January 29. The winner will scoop £100 and see their design officially adopted by the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall.

Greg White, Devon and Cornwall Museum of Policing CEO, said: “We are excited to see how our communities across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly interpret our work, archive and collection through design, style, shape and colour.

“The artefacts and archive material in the care of the museum tell the rich history of policing across Devon and Cornwall and it’s important to preserve this for future generations.

“We know there are a lot of talented, creative, people across the counties and we are calling on them to get involved and help us in our mission to showcase the museum’s unique collection.

“We are looking forward to receiving fresh ideas that are appealing, can communicate our culture and community, point to the future, and show our pride and enthusiasm in the museum and the huge amount of history that it holds.”

For more information about the Museum of Policing in Devon and Cornwall, and how to enter the logo competition, see here.