Donations raised on Budleigh Salterton beach during the December festive dip will be used to boost training and equipment for Exmouth RNLI.

The Budleigh Lions Club recently presented Exmouth RNLI with almost £900 from a beach collection held on December 25, 2022, as scores of festive swimmers took part in the annual dash down the pebbles and splash into the chilly sea.

Exmouth RNLI said the donation would be used for ‘essential training’ and new equipment for the volunteer lifeboat crews.

Richard Allen, Lions Club president, said: “It’s been another great pleasure for Budleigh Salterton Lions to raise funds for Exmouth RNLI at our town’s Christmas swim.

“I’d like to thank our members and all those who supported our beach collection and gave so generously to this important local charity.”

The Lions presented the funds to the RNLI at the charity’s January meeting, held at the Dog and Donkey pub, in Knowle.

Des White, chair of the RNLI fundraising team, said: “We would like to express our grateful thanks to the Budleigh Salterton Lions Club.

They organised a collection, on behalf of the Exmouth RNLI, at the Budleigh Salterton Christmas Day swim.

“In total they raised £898.31 that will be used for essential training and equipment for the volunteer Exmouth lifeboat crews.”